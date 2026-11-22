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Barcelona star Raphinha is preparing to resume his La Liga campaign on Sunday after a difficult spell with Brazil during the international break, which he spent as his country's captain. He has the chance to strengthen his lead at the top of La Liga's scoring chart and move closer to winning the "Pichichi" award for the first time in his career.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona welcome Villarreal to the Spotify Camp Nou, and Raphinha, who also captains the Catalan club, will be hoping to rediscover his smile and stretch his lead over his nearest rivals in the scoring race.

Kylian Mbappé, who won the "Pichichi" in each of the past two seasons, missed a penalty he had won himself in Real Madrid's game against Celta Vigo, with the score still goalless.

That leaves the French striker stuck on 13 goals, two behind Barcelona captain Raphinha in the La Liga scoring chart.

Now Raphinha has the chance to tighten his grip on top spot, after the team's circumstances and tactical needs pushed him into an out-and-out striker role this season.

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The numbers favour the Brazilian: 15 goals for Barcelona so far, one every 53 minutes. Mbappé has 13, at a rate of one every 90 minutes.

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Back home, though, Raphinha has taken flak from the Brazilian media over his earlier comments about protecting players' physical condition amid an excessively congested fixture schedule.

The criticism grew louder after his red card against Japan. His decision to stay with the Brazil squad anyway, out of a sense of responsibility to the group, then dominated the conversation around him.

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Villarreal's visit gives him the chance to smile again and show a different side as Barcelona captain after a tough spell with his country.

Barcelona head coach Hans Flick used his pre-match press conference to discuss the state Raphinha was in when he returned from the Brazil camp.

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Flick said: "Of course I spoke with him. I have my point of view, but it's not important. They made their decisions, and Raphinha is a very important player for Brazil. I accept that, because when he is here he gives everything he has."