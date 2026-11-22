Barcelona star Raphinha is preparing to resume his La Liga campaign on Sunday after a difficult spell with Brazil during the international break, which he spent as his country's captain. He has the chance to strengthen his lead at the top of La Liga's scoring chart and move closer to winning the "Pichichi" award for the first time in his career.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona welcome Villarreal to the Spotify Camp Nou, and Raphinha, who also captains the Catalan club, will be hoping to rediscover his smile and stretch his lead over his nearest rivals in the scoring race.
Kylian Mbappé, who won the "Pichichi" in each of the past two seasons, missed a penalty he had won himself in Real Madrid's game against Celta Vigo, with the score still goalless.
That leaves the French striker stuck on 13 goals, two behind Barcelona captain Raphinha in the La Liga scoring chart.
Now Raphinha has the chance to tighten his grip on top spot, after the team's circumstances and tactical needs pushed him into an out-and-out striker role this season.
The numbers favour the Brazilian: 15 goals for Barcelona so far, one every 53 minutes. Mbappé has 13, at a rate of one every 90 minutes.
Back home, though, Raphinha has taken flak from the Brazilian media over his earlier comments about protecting players' physical condition amid an excessively congested fixture schedule.
The criticism grew louder after his red card against Japan. His decision to stay with the Brazil squad anyway, out of a sense of responsibility to the group, then dominated the conversation around him.
Villarreal's visit gives him the chance to smile again and show a different side as Barcelona captain after a tough spell with his country.
Barcelona head coach Hans Flick used his pre-match press conference to discuss the state Raphinha was in when he returned from the Brazil camp.
Flick said: "Of course I spoke with him. I have my point of view, but it's not important. They made their decisions, and Raphinha is a very important player for Brazil. I accept that, because when he is here he gives everything he has."
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm