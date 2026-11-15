Capello remembers Baresi: “In ’78, I was an AC Milan player, and there was talk at Milanello of a boy playing in the Primavera team. I went to see him and began to realise there was something good there.”

Share Follow GOAL on Google

“Franco Baresi, the true story of a legend”, a documentary dedicated to Milan’s great captain, has been released on Andrea Longoni’s ‘Milan Hello’ YouTube channel. It is a moving account enriched by exclusive interviews and recollections from managers, team-mates, executives and opponents, including Galliani, Capello, Bergomi, Costacurta, Tassotti, Zico, Careca, Aldair, Simone, Panucci and many others.

Advertisement

Capello's account: In 1978 I was a Milan player, and at Milanello people were talking about a boy who played in Zagatti's Primavera team. I went to watch him and began to realise there was something special, something important about him. He started playing and immediately made his mark with his pace, tactical intelligence and, above all, his personality, which is no easy thing. Someone who has never played at San Siro has to understand how difficult it is to play in that stadium because the crowd are right on top of you, because they call you by name. If you're good, they acclaim you; if, if you're not good, they say 'he's no good' (he's not good). Though very young, he was immediately lively and alert, with personality, as Paolo Maldini would be later. Those things were hard to believe at his age".