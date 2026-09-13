Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Levante today, Sunday, in the fifth round of La Liga.

Up front, Flick has gone with a trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon. That leaves Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim and Brazilian team-mate Gabriel Jesus on the bench.



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Barcelona's full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia

Midfield: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Rodri.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon



