How to buy Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12 at the World Cup 2026. It's guaranteed to be a momentous and unmissable moment for Canucks' soccer supporters.

Canada has been on a remarkable rise up the FIFA rankings, climbing 23 places from #50 to an all-time high of #27 in the past two years. They are now preparing to compete at back-to-back World Cup Finals for the first ever time in their history.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup 2026?

Canada World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Canada finished pointless at both of their previous World Cup campaigns (1986 & 2022). The 2026 co-hosts will be hopeful of breaking their duck at some point during these forthcoming Group B fixtures:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu June 18 Canada vs Qatar BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Wed June 24 Switzerland vs Canada BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed a famous playoff win over Italy to book their place at World Cup 2026. The following fixtures now await them in North America:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri June 12 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu June 18 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Wed June 24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets

How to buy Canada vs Bosnia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030





Everything you need to know about BMO Field

BMO Field is an outdoor stadium located at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario and since opening in 2007, Toronto FC of MLS fame, along with the Canadian national soccer team, have played there regularly.

From 2014 to 2016, the stadium underwent a series of major renovations and lengthened the field to make it suitable for hosting Canadian football. The latter allowed for the Toronto Argonauts to move to BMO Field at the start of the 2016 CFL season.

BMO Field is one of two Canadian stadiums, the other being BC Place in Vancouver, which will host matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. To satisfy a FIFA requirement, the stadium will be supplemented by 17,756 temporary seats to bring its capacity to 45,736 for this summer's soccer extravaganza.

The largest attendance for any event at the stadium was recorded this May, when Toronto FC hosted Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in front of a crowd of 44,828.