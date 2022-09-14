Can Dortmund stop Haaland? Reus reveals Champions League battle plan against ex-team-mate amid 'sensational' Man City form

Marco Reus has revealed Borussia Dortmund's battle plan to stop Manchester City's in-form striker Erling Haaland in the Champions League.

Reus showers praise on Haaland

Shares keys to stop him

Haaland in scintillating form

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international has lauded the rich vein of form of his former team-mate, Haaland, who has scored 12 goals in seven matches across all competitions since joining City from BVB. He insists that the Norwegian's threat can be nullified on the pitch, but acknowledges it will "not be easy".

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s simply sensational how he is performing at the moment in Manchester,” Reus said. “It helps that his teammates are not the worst!

“How do you stop him? Good question. It’s not easy to stop him. One of the keys is not to be too late with your decisions, to be good at anticipating what is going to happen. You have to stay close to him to be able to stop him as much as possible for 90 minutes. Then you just have to hope he doesn’t have his best day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reus and Haaland linked up at Dortmund to great effect for one and a half seasons before the striker made his big-money move to City. The 22-year-old will be reunited with Reus and the rest of his former colleagues when the Bundesliga outfit arrive at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? After their latest European outing, City will turn their attention back to the Premier League and a meeting with Wolves on September 17.