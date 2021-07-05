Can Benitez arrival salvage Iwobi's muddled Everton career?

Despite supporters’ misgivings over the deal, the Spaniard’s Liverpool connection should be the least of fans and the Super Eagle’s worries

On the one hand, it’s pretty easy to understand why Everton fans were largely united in protestation before Rafael Benitez was appointed this week.

While some of those objections went disgracefully overboard, the Spaniard’s selection means he becomes only the second-ever manager to take charge of Liverpool and the Toffees.

129 years since William Edward Barclay, the former Newcastle United boss replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, following the latter’s return to Real Madrid, and now must help Everton bounce back from losing the most decorated manager in the club's history.

Despite the Merseyside Derby dubbed ‘the friendly derby’, supporters of the Goodison Park outfit showed their disgust at the move. While Barclay’s century-long record may give an insight into the antipathy felt by Evertonians, 61-year-old Benitez’s seemingly derogatory comments about the club when he managed their Anfield rivals probably provoked the angry reaction.

However, are those frustrations misdirected?

Managerial changes unavoidably prompt discussions over players and how they fit or otherwise in the new regime, and it’s no different for Nigeria star Alex Iwobi.

Last season was pretty mixed for the Super Eagle: he began the campaign out of Ancelotti’s squads, worked his way back into the team via moonlighting at wing-back, before petering out in the final months of 2020/21.

Admittedly, the club’s season that promised a place in Europe at the halfway point fell flat on its face at the denouement, reasonably insulating the Nigerian who never seemed to earn the trust of the experienced Italian boss.

Will Rafa Benitez get the best out of Alex Iwobi at Everton? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) July 4, 2021

Regardless of a few strong performances when he deputised at right wing-back, the former Arsenal player looked to be nothing but a makeshift, rotational performer under the three-time Champions League winner.

Having to make do with being an unused substitute in four of Everton’s last seven games somewhat reflected Ancelotti’s trust — or lack thereof — in the West African as the Merseyside club clung to fading hopes of playing in Europe in 2021/22.

Ostensibly, there doesn’t seem to be a clear path for the attacking midfielder despite the change in the dugout, especially with James Rodriguez and Richarlison still at the club.

Despite Benitez mostly utilising a back five in his final season at Newcastle, his preferred formation for the majority of his English football career was 4-2-3-1—a tactic he deployed in 2017/18, after guiding the Magpies back to the top flight from the Championship.

As it is, the Colombia playmaker looks set to play another year at least in the Premier League having been attracted to the club by Ancelotti last summer. Injuries may have limited the South American’s game time as last season wore on, but his individual quality indicates he’s the first-choice attacking midfielder.

The left flank slot is presumably occupied by Richarlison, whose best displays for the club have been as an inside forward on that side. While he can play as a makeshift frontman and on the right flank, there’s an expectation to see Benitez deploy the former Watford player in his preferred position.

This leaves Iwobi facing a battle in his third campaign on Merseyside because his path to consistent football may not be assured.

Indeed, the former Golden Boy nominee probably wouldn’t have envisaged a situation in which he’d not be a regular after two seasons at USM Finch Farm. Having said that, should that be the attacking midfielder’s greatest worry at Goodison Park?

Arguably more concerning for the Nigerian ought to be the club’s unclear direction under Farhad Moshiri. The British-Iranian businessman has been vocal about his ambition to see Everton upset the applecart in England and compete consistently with the so-called top six.

The club’s proposed stadium move and heavy investment since 2016 has been marked, but the Merseyside team’s method seems utterly bizarre.

While terms like ‘identity' and ‘approach’ can sometimes be overused in football, the Toffees’ questionable modus operandi leaves a lot to be desired.

Not only will Iwobi be starting his third year with a different head coach in charge, but all three also have little or nothing in common.

Marco Silva lasted less than six months after the attacking midfielder signed, Ancelotti spent around 18 months after joining in December 2019 and Benitez will be the new man for next season.

Throw in the appointments of Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce before Silva, and Moshiri’s high aspirations for Everton may well never get off the ground if their identity continues to confuse.

Benitez, in isolation, is one of the cleverest tactical minds in the game and, in theory, ought to make this Toffees group even harder to beat and competitive if the players absorb his ideas.

Supporters may still bear a grudge over the Spaniard’s condescending comments years back, but the club’s broader approach should prompt more concerns for fans.

Iwobi, likewise, ought to be anxious as the Merseyside club seemingly continue to be pushed from pillar to post in their ambitious aspirations to challenge the league’s heavyweights.