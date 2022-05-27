Who is Camila Cabello? Champions League 2022 final singer's songs, movies and net worth

The singer and actress was chosen by UEFA to perform at their 2022 showpiece event

The Champions League final is the jewel in the crown of European club football, with the continent's best teams fighting it out each year.

UEFA has added an extra cultural dimension to the occasion in recent years by having a musical curtain-raiser ahead of the game, with Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Imagine Dragons on the opening ceremony stage.

Camilla Cabello was chosen to prime supporters for the showdown between Real Madrid and Liverpool in 2022 at Stade de France, but who is she? If you're still unfamiliar, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Who is Camila Cabello?

Camila Cabello is an American singer, song-writer and actress. Born in Havana, Cuba in March 1997, she and her family moved to Miami, Florida when she was six.

Her breakthrough as a performing artist came when she appeared on television talent show The X Factor in 2012 and went on to form part of the girl band Fifth Harmony.

Cabello departed Fifth Harmony in 2016 having enjoyed a degree of success as a solo artist. She forged partnerships with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, releasing a number of collaborations across 2015, 2016 and 2017.

She subsequently released her first solo album, the eponymously titled Camila, in 2018.

In 2021, Cabello starred in the musical film Cinderella, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The Havana native appeared alongside a cast of established actors, including Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan.

She has also made a number of cameo appearances on television shows such as Saturday Night Live, Dancing on Ice and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ahead of the 2022 Champions League final, Cabello revealed that she loves soccer, but does not appear to have a favourite team, though she was pictured in a Manchester City shirt in 2018 after performing in Manchester.

"Yeah, I am incredible at it..." 😏



As @Camila_Cabello is getting the #UCLfinal party started with this season's #PepsiShow, we've drafted in @petercrouch to teach her the iconic robot routine 🤖 pic.twitter.com/g3Pw3UKNh3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 27, 2022

"Soccer is by far my favourite sport. It's the only sport I can watch, and I completely know what's going on. It’s the only sport my family really can enjoy," she told UEFA.com.

"I wouldn't call myself a soccer fan compared to [the fans at the Stade de France], but I really do love it.

"There's been a few times that I have tried to go to games specifically to support [but] with my schedule, it just hasn't been able to happen. This is my first game, so I'm really, really excited.

"I can do a very good impersonation of how Latins do: 'Goooooaaaaal!' I've watched a lot of games with my family, and we can get really, really excited."

What are Camila Cabello's songs?

Cabello has produced an array of songs during her career, including a number of hits.

Among her notable tunes are 'Senorita', which she produced with Shawn Mendes, 'Havana' (featuring Young Thug) and 'Bad Things', with Machine Gun Kelly.

Cabello's solo albums include Camila (2018), Romance (2019) and Familia (2022).

As well as featuring on the soundtrack to the 2021 film Cinderella, she has also contributed as a featured artist on Ed Sheeran's 'South of the Border' and Mark Ronson's 'Find U Again'.

What is Camila Cabello's net worth?

Cabello's net worth is reported to stand between $14 million (£11m) and $18 million (£14m), according to Cosmopolitan.

Her earnings are believed to have increased significantly since her departure from Fifth Harmony and establishment as a solo artist, with three studio albums, a lead role in a musical and a number of tours following that decision.

Previous Champions League opening ceremony performers

Year Location Performer(s) 2022 Stade de France, Paris Camila Cabello 2021 Estadio do Dragao, Portugal Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Khalid 2020 Estadio da Luz, Lisbon None 2019 Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid Imagine Dragons 2018 Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kyiv Dua Lipa, Sean Paul 2017 Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Black Eyed Peas 2016 San Siro, Milan Alicia Keys

Some of the biggest pop music icons in the world have performed in the Champions League opening ceremony.

Dua Lipa made such an impression along with Sean Paul in the 2018 final in Ukraine that Liverpool fans continue to sing her songs today.

The Black Eyed Peas played before Real Madrid's famous 4-1 win over Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in 2017, while others include Alicia Keys and Imagine Dragons.