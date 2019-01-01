Cameroon's N'jie joins Dynamo Moscow from Marseille

The Cameroon international has agreed a long-term deal with the White and Blues after undergoing successful medical examinations

Clinton N'jie has joined Russian Premier League side Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal from .

The international has been with Marseille since August 2016, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent a year later.

Last season, the 25-year-old found game time difficult to come by, featuring in 18 games across all competitions and scoring three goals as the Stade Velodrome outfit finished fifth in the table.

🔥 Клинтон Н'Жи - в #Динамо!!! Сегодня форвард сборной Камеруна подписал соглашение с нашим клубом на 4️⃣ года👈 Выступать за бело-голубых Клинтон будет под 9️⃣ номером💙 Bienvenue, Clinton⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/YNd3JAA7tE — FC Dynamo Moscow (@FCDM_official) July 25, 2019

“Clinton N'jie comes to Dynamo today. The Cameroon forward signed a contract with our club for four years. He will wear the no. 9 shirt,” read a tweet from the club’s twitter channel.

N'jie started his career with in 2011 and made 37 league appearances for the first team with seven goals to his credit.

In 2015, he left for Hotspur where he underwhelmed and was sent on loan to Marseille a year later.

The forward was part of Cameroon squad that was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 2019 in .

Article continues below

N'jie is in contention to make his debut for Dynamo Moscow when they take on Ural in a league game on Friday, July 26.