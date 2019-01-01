Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit joins struggling Malaga from Avaldsnes
Malaga
The 26-year-old spent last season at Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes, where she scored four goals in 15 league appearances following her forgettable stint in China.
And the forward was part of Cameroon's third-place finish at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana and, thus, set to make her second World Cup appearance in France.
"Striker Gaëlle Deborah Enganamouit is the new addition to the Malaguista ranks, coming to Málaga to reinforce the Blue and White's attack," the club disclosed on its website.
MCFFNews| 🆕 'Garra camerunesa para la delantera blanquiazul'. Gaëlle Enganamouit se suma a las filas malaguistas 📣 ¡Bienvenida a #Málaga ! ☺️— Málaga CF Femenino (@MalagaCFemenino) January 30, 2019
Esta es su trayectoria 📝➡️ https://t.co/4bGBQAuC4M #Fichaje #Bievenida #TeQuieroMálaga 💙 pic.twitter.com/Oz9plAsYw4
Following her move, she becomes the Blue and White team's second signing from Africa in the January transfer window following the recruit of South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu last week.
Enganamouit, who has previously played for Rosengard, Dalian Quanjian, Eskilstuna United, is expected to make her debut in Sunday's home clash with Valencia.
Malaga