Cameroon duo Olinga and Tabekou fire Royal Excel Mouscron past Onuachu's Genk

The Cameroon forwards found the back of the net in each half of Saturday's encounter at the Stade Le Canonnier

Fabrice Olinga and Serge Tabekou fired Royal Excel Mouscron to a 2-0 victory over Paul Onuachu's in a Belgian First Division A encounter.

Olinga opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute while Tabekou sealed all three points with his 71st-minute goal as Genk ended the game with 10 men following Carlos Cuesta’s expulsion in the first-half.

The result was Mouscron's first win in 2021 after they suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings.

Olinga's effort was his maiden goal in the 2020-21 season after 12 league appearances while his compatriot Tabekou stretched his tally to three goals in 17 First Division A matches.

Olinga saw 87 minutes of action and Tabekou was replaced on the stroke of full-time.

On the other end, striker Onuachu played for 78 minutes but he could not add to his tally of 19 league goals before he was replaced by his international teammate Cyriel Dessers.

It was an impressive outing for Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi as he kept a clean sheet and 's Saad Agouzoul was another African star who featured for Mouscron.

The victory lifted Royal Excel Mouscron from the relegation zone to 16th in the league table with 20 points from 21 matches while Genk remain unmoved from second spot with 38 points despite the loss.

Jorge Simao's side host bottom-placed Waasland-Beveren for their next league fixture on Tuesday while Onuachu will be hoping to inspire Genk back to winning ways when they host Gent on Thursday.