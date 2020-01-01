Cameroon defender Moussa Zouwairatou scores as Zorka-BDU hold Neman

The Cameroonian midfielder was on target as her side were held to a draw in the Belarusian top-flight on Thursday

Moussa Zouwairatou netted the only goal for Neman as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zorka-BDU in Thursday's Belarusian Women's top-flight game.

Neman went into the encounter on a return from their two weeks holiday, having left off on a high following a 4-1 win at Bobruichanka.

In that triumph, the international scored her side's second goal of the game, which was also her second in 15 outings this season.

More teams

The 19-year-old Cameroonian broke the deadlock for Neman two minutes from half time.

However, Kristina Kiyanka struck four minutes after the restart of the encounter to ensure Zorka-BDU shared the spoils with Neman.

Zouwairatou's goal was her second on the bounce and third in 16 matches for Neman and, the Cameroonian lasted the duration.

Article continues below

Besides Zouwairatou, 's Gift Otuwe and Cote d'Ivoire's Mickaela Koutouan lasted the duration, while Ivorian compatriot Aminata Haidara was involved for 67 minutes for Neman.

The draw means Neman remain in fourth position with 28 points from 16 matches, while Zorka are third with 29 points.

In their next fixtures, Neman will play host to ABFF U19 on September 27, while Zorka visit Minsk a day earlier.