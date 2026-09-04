Camavinga and Díaz out of Real Madrid's expected line-up against Betis

Real Madrid face a tricky away trip to Real Betis this Friday evening at the La Cartuja stadium, in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

AS newspaper report that Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho is weighing up several changes to his line-up.

With Tchouameni still in contention to feature, Mourinho is leaning towards handing a start to Bernardo Silva ahead of Camavinga, alongside Arda Guler in the role Brahim Diaz filled against Malaga.

Having already reshuffled his defence heavily, Mourinho now looks set to shake it up again for the meeting with Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Dumfries is another strong candidate to start. His fierce battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold rumbles on, and the Englishman grabbed his latest chance to prove he's still very much in the fight.

At the heart of the defence, Ibrahima Konate and Antonio Rudiger are scrapping for one of the two centre-back berths.

Cucurella, meanwhile, has begun to stake a firm claim on the left flank and will keep earning opportunities and minutes.

Los Blancos go into their second away game of the season with an attack once more led by the untouchable trio of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Yan Diomande, then, must bide his time before he gets a start. It's all part of the gradual plan Mourinho has mapped out for the Ivorian.

Real Madrid's expected line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Cucurella, Dumfries

Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Fede Valverde

Attack: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe

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