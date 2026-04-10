CAF has rejected Al-Hilal’s appeal, and the Sudanese club is now preparing to escalate the matter

Sudan’s Al-Hilal has received an official response from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee dismissing its protest over the African Champions League match against Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane.

The club said it will appeal to CAF’s Appeals Committee, insisting its case is “just” and vowing to pursue all legal avenues.

The dispute centres on Al-Hilal’s claim that Renaissance Berkane fielded Moroccan player Hamza El Moussaoui despite reports of a failed doping test, allegations that have fuelled widespread controversy.

Al-Hilal argued that the player’s inclusion violated CAF’s disciplinary and medical regulations, and requested either a review of the result or sanctions against the Moroccan club.

The dispute hinges on conflicting information about the player’s eligibility: Moroccan sources claim he was never officially suspended by CAF and had met all medical and legal requirements, while Al-Hilal contends that the confederation has not handled the case with sufficient transparency.

The row has sparked a broader debate on how African competitions enforce anti-doping rules and on the independence of the sport’s disciplinary and appeals panels.