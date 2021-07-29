Caf confirms date for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon

The 24 qualified countries for next year's continental showpiece will know their group stage fate in Cameroon next month

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that the draw for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on August 17 in Cameroon.

The event which was initially postponed in June due to logistical relations related to the coronavirus, has been scheduled for the Yaounde Conference Centre at 18h00 GMT.

The 2022 Afcon is expected to start on January 9 till February 6 with five host cities confirmed for the biennial tournament.

“CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT),” read a statement on Caf website.

“The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

“Caf will release more information in due course including the draw procedure and special guests.”

The qualification series ended on June 15 after Sierra Leone pipped Benin 1-0 in Guinea to secure the last ticket to Cameroon and the second spot in Group L, behind Nigeria.

Other countries who have qualified for the competition are defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Comoros, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Malawi, Morocco, Ethiopia and Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Cape Verde.