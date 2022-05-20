Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has asked South Africans to rally behind Orlando Pirates who will take on RS Berkane on Friday in the Caf Confederation Cup final to be staged at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Bucs have struggled domestically in the ongoing campaign, but it has not been the case in the continental matches.

They have consistently delivered good results and will be aiming at going all the way by downing their opponents from the Botola Pro League. Mngqithi believes having the Buccaneers in the final will work to the advantage of South African football.

"It is very encouraging to have a South African team competing in that space, that should ignite a fire in all of us as South Africans," the Masandawana coach said in a presser.

"If we are patriotic enough, we really have to support and show we believe one of ours stands a chance of conquering the continent in that space.

"One would not even want to mince words and wish Orlando Pirates well in the final and wish that they can bring it home. Maybe it will bring a glimpse of hope to South African football and South Africa in general, to see one of our teams lifting a continental tournament [trophy] like that."

Mngqithi has further expressed his confidence in Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids and the entire team stating they have what it takes to be crowned in Uyo.

"They have done very well and we have no doubt they have the capacity to win it and the confidence I have in Mandla, Fadlu and the whole team – suggests to me, they are a team that has the capacity to win it," the 51-year-old continued.

Pirates defeated Tanzania giants Simba SC in the quarter-final before ousting Libyan outfit Al Ahly Tripoli in the semi-final to set a date with RS Berkane.