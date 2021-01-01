Caf Champions League: Simba SC work in progress until they lift African crown - Gonzalez

The Msimbazi giants claim they are taking it a step at a time as they set a target of being crowned African champions

The Simba SC management has stated despite their win over Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League, the group stage journey is still ongoing until they reach the knock-out stage and eventually meet their target of winning the trophy.

The Msimbazi giants shocked the African champions with a 1-0 win in their Group A fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone scored the lone goal that upset the Egyptian Red Devils in the 31st minute after beating their goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy from outside the box.

The team’s management, through their CEO Barbara Gonzalez, has now claimed they will not tire from supporting the team in whichever way possible until they see them crowned African champions.

“Congratulations to all the players as well as the technical bench for the good job they have achieved today [Tuesday],” Gonzalez told Goal after the game.

“Keep waving the flag of our country well, young people, let us develop our solidarity to achieve our goal of becoming African champions and soon we will achieve our target.”

Gonzalez continued: “We are happy to have the win against the best team in Africa, and now we are on top of the table, slowly by slowly we are moving in the right direction, we want to qualify from the group and we now have four matches to play, we will make sure we win all our home matches.”

Meanwhile, Ugandan player Taddeo Lwanga has praised the team’s fighting spirit and determination for the vital win against the Egyptian outfit.

Lwanga was among the players who manned Simba’s midfield and believes their main tactic of playing hard and ensuring Al Ahly did not get a chance to play their style of football, helped them to emerge the winners.

“They [Al Ahly] are a good team in attack, we respect them off the field but inside they are 11 against 11 players, and today [Tuesday] all the players were fine and we finally won,” Lwanga told Goal after the game.

Simba are now leading the group with a maximum six points while Al Ahly are second on three points, the same as AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who beat Al Merrikh of Sudan 4-1 in the other fixture on Tuesday.