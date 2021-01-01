Caf Champions League: Simba SC are ‘kings of the jungle’ after Al Ahly win - Chama

The Zambian player hails the Msimbazi giants after they managed to beat the Red Devils at home again

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has likened the club to ‘kings of the jungle’ after they beat Al Ahly 1-0 in a Caf Champions League match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

The ‘Mwamba Lusaka’ was among the players who starred for the Msimbazi giants as they secured the vital win against the African champions in front of 30,000 fans.

Mozambican star Luis Miquissone powered home the all-important goal in the 31st minute, exchanging one-two passes with Chama before unleashing a right-footed effort which sizzled past Al Ahly defender and keeper Mohamed El Shenawy to the roof of the net.

Chama has now taken to his social media pages to state they are dominating the sky in Africa after the huge win saw them take full control of Group A with six points from two matches.

“Kings of the jungle grew wings and went on to dominate the sky where all eagles knelt with no objection, thank you, Lord,” Chama wrote on his social media pages.

On his part, Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez thanked the players for the display they put up to shut out the African champions.

“We want to thank our players and the technical bench for the good display they gave us, it is such a sweet win against the best team in Africa,” Gonzalez told reporters after the match.

“We are happy to have the win and now we are on top of the table, slowly by slowly we are moving in the right direction, we want to qualify from the group and we now have four matches to play, we will make sure we win all our home matches.”

The reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions started the game better, denying the Egyptians possession. Their confidence levels were good and the presence of the fans made it even easier.

Miquissone had a real chance in the game after just five minutes when he was slipped into the danger zone by Clatous Chama. However, his touch in the danger zone was heavy allowing the goalkeeper to make a save.

Article continues below

Concentration lapses almost proved costly for the East Africans. The ball was passed to Oluwafemi Ajayi whose one-time pass set up Abdul Kahraba. But the latter shot wide from 16-yards much to the relief of the home fans.

In the 31st minute, the home-team supporters were given something to celebrate. Mozambican Miquissone was let loose in the 18-yard area and he unleashed an unstoppable rocket that hit the crossbar before bouncing in the net.

It was the second time Al Ahly lost at the same venue, as they had lost 1-0 in 2019.