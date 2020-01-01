Caf CC: Hassania Agadir thump Al Nasr as Pyramids record heavy away win

The first legs of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals commenced on Sunday with some teams registering heavy victories

Hassania Agadir forward Karim El Berkaoui scored his second hat-trick of the season when he struck to help the Moroccans claim a 5-0 win over Al Nasr at Petrosport Stadium on Sunday.

Following on El Berkaoui’s treble was forward Malick Cisse, who scored a brace to seal victory for the Libyans who now have one foot in the semi-finals.

El Berkaoui grabbed another hat-trick against San Pedro in the group stage earlier this year.

It was a huge victory for Hassania Agadir who are playing their home matches abroad in .

After El Berkaoui scored two goals within 15 minutes, he completed his hat-trick 11 minutes after the second half started.

Hassania Agadir host Al Nasr for the second leg at Stade de Marrakech next weekend.

Earlier in the day, Pyramids beat Zanaco 3-0 at National Heroes Stadium.

Ali Gabr and Mohamed Farouk's strikes, as well as Abdalla El Said’s penalty, were enough for the Egyptians to claim a resounding win ahead of the second leg at home

The Zambians will have to be at their best to turn around that result when they visit Pyramids next weekend.

In Aba, drew 1-1 with Horoya with the hosts opening the scoring through Augustine Oladapo, who found the back of the net 18 minutes into the match. Boniface Haba then found the target 19 minutes from full-time to earn his side a crucial away goal to take to Conakry.

At New Suez Stadium, Al Masry drew 2-2 with RS Berkane ahead of their visit to next weekend.

Mouhssine Iajour opened the scoring and got a late equaliser after the hosts had led 2-1 through Moftah Taktak's strike and Zouhair Laaroubi's own goal