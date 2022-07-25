After three years, the Bianconeri are back in the world's most popular football gaming series

FIFA 23 have confirmed that Juventus will return in the upcoming iteration of the game, as the Bianconeri end a three-season exodus from the popular video game series.

The Serie A giants have gone by the name Piemonte Calcio over the past three editions of the EA Sports franchise, thanks to a deal struck with rival developer Konami.

But now they will return for what is planned to be the final iteration of the FIFA series, with the Turin outfit set to sport their official name.

Why are Juventus back in FIFA 23?

Back in 2019, the club penned an exclusive contract with Konami, developers of the fellow video game Pro Evolution Soccer, which locked their exclusive rights to the series for the next three years.

In order to circumvent their non-availability, EA Sports effectively substituted them with a fictional team, Piemonte Calcio, with a fresh badge and similar strip, taking its name from the region of Italy where Juventus hail from.

But that deal expired this summer, paving the way for Juventus to return to FIFA - which they now have done, for what is anticipated to be the farewell version of the franchise ahead of a substantial rebrand as EA Sports FC.

Will any other teams return to FIFA?

While Juventus will be once more available within FIFA, several of their other Serie A rivals remain out of the game's reach.

Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Atalanta are all still penned to exclusive contracts with Konami, who now operate eFootball, and Inter are set to join them from 2024 onwards.

That means the latter - deposed as Serie A champions by Milan last term - will make their final EA Sports bow in the last FIFA game, before missing out on EA Sports FC.