A sudden injury to goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi has sparked concern within the Saudi Arabia camp. Coach Georgios Donis was forced to withdraw him and send on teammate Mohammed Al-Owais during Saudi Arabia's match at the Gulf Cup tournament "Khaleeji 27".

His enforced exit immediately raised questions over the nature and severity of the injury, especially given that Al-Aqidi is one of the mainstays in the Falcons' line-up.

Donis moved to set the record straight at the post-match press conference, revealing the truth about the injury and denying reports that his goalkeeper had suffered a head knock.

The Greek coach said: "Nawaf Al-Aqidi does not have a head injury at all, rather his injury is to his hand, and we will see how serious the injury is over the coming hours."

He added in a decisive tone: "If the problem is big, then we will have to replace him from the squad."

Confirming the initial diagnosis, the national team coach went on: "Al-Aqidi is suffering from an elbow injury, and we will assess his condition precisely, and if necessary we will replace him with another player."

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Comprehensive medical examinations are expected over the coming hours. They will determine the length of his absence and whether he can continue with Saudi Arabia for the remainder of the Gulf Cup campaign.