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Goal.com
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FBL-ESP-JOAN GAMPER-BARCELONA-AL AHLYAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

By video: Hamza Abdelkarim after signing for Al-Ahly: Flick gives me confidence

H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Egypt
Spain

An exceptional experience

Young star Hamza Abdelkarim couldn't hide his delight. The Barcelona forward played and scored against his former club Al-Ahly in the friendly that brought the two sides together at the Spotify Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

A big crowd watched a tight tactical contest between the Spanish champions and the African champions. Barcelona took control with two first-half goals through Abdelkarim and Raphinha, before Ahmed Mostafa Zizo pulled one back for Al-Ahly early in the second half.

Speaking to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, who is close to Barcelona, Hamza reflected on the night: "Praise be to God, of course it's a different feeling, I'm happy to play at the Camp Nou, a very special night for me."

His emotions were mixed when it came to facing Al-Ahly. The young forward called it an exceptional experience in his career, taking on his old club in a stadium the size of the Camp Nou.

On his first weeks with Barcelona's senior side under Hansi Flick, Hamza said: "Praise be to God, he gives me great confidence, I've scored goals and adapted well to the group."

Premier League
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
ENPPI crest
ENPPI
ENP
LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

He also thanked the Arab fans who backed him throughout the match: "Thank you, truly, the fans deserved it today."

Abdelkarim refused to celebrate his goal out of respect for his former club, dropping instead into a prostration of thanks to God.

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