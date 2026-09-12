By video: Al-Zabiri shines again in La Liga, and challenges Raphinha for the top of the scorers' chart

Morocco's Yassine Zabiri dragged Racing Santander from behind to a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. His brace in the fifth round of the Spanish league flipped the hosts' deficit into all three points.

Alaves struck first through Phil Coski in the 18th minute. Zabiri hit back in the 38th, latching onto a quick break, bursting down the right and finishing expertly into the far corner.









Back he came in the 53rd minute for his second, converting a cross in front of the Alaves goal to seal the win.

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The double took Zabiri to 5 goals in the first 5 rounds of the Spanish league. That leaves him second in the scoring charts behind Barcelona's Raphinha on 6, and level with Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez and Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello.

The 21-year-old had already grabbed a hat-trick against Elche on 28 August, firing his side to a 3-2 win in the third round of La Liga.

Saturday's result lifted Racing to 7 points and ninth in La Liga. Alaves stayed on 10 points in second place, with the rest of the round still to play.

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