Saudi media personality Waleed Al-Faraj heaped praise on Al-Hilal after their big win in the Clasico over traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Ahli 3-0 in the postponed third-round Roshn League fixture, which brought the two sides together on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Al-Faraj opened his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed" after the match by saying: "Al-Hilal unleashed the Premier League spirit within them, there is no other way to put it, as Al-Hilal appeared in a way we have not seen for a long time."

He added: "Al-Hilal beat Al-Ahli with a clean sweep of three goals, and the new players are starting to show their touches, such as (Crysencio) Summerville, who created and scored, as well as (Ollie) Watkins, who scored the third goal on his first appearance in the Roshn League."

The pundit continued: "It was a big match, with a beautiful sight in the stands at the Kingdom Arena, where Al-Hilal's fans put on a tifo that appeared on all four sides of the stadium, with a different design on each side."

He concluded: "It was a show of strength by Al-Hilal, both in terms of the fans and the goalscoring, and for the first time their fans feel a sense of reassurance, with the team winning and climbing to the top of the Roshn League, on goal difference over Al-Nassr."