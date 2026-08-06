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By 99%: did Rodri let Real Madrid down in favour of Barcelona?

Transfers
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester City
Rodri
Spain
England

The transfer market heats up

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez is dominating the final hours of the summer transfer window. His fate hangs between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Winner of the best player award at the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder appeared to be heading to Real Madrid. But Barcelona are waiting in the wings in case the Spaniard fancies the Blaugrana shirt.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", French content creator Rayls, who boasts a large YouTube following and has linked himself to some of Real Madrid's French players in his latest videos, laid out Rodri's situation and voiced his disappointment at the prospect of the midfielder joining Barcelona.

Rayls said: "Rodri is supposed to be ruling out Real Madrid, and I fear it is because of Barcelona. I fear that Rodri has let Real Madrid down, and the reason is Barcelona".

He added: "What I am telling you is not from Madrid, but I am confident about this. There is a theory that says the reason for all this delay is exploring the possibility of registering at Barcelona. It is 99% certain that Rodri has let us down for Barcelona".

The French YouTuber continued: "Rodri was going to choose Barcelona. I hope I am wrong, that is all I have to say. I have received exclusive information indicating that Rodri has chosen Barcelona, and I hope I am not wrong".

Contracted to Manchester City until 2027, Rodri carries a valuation of between 60 and 65 million euros.

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