Matteo Moretto reports that Borussia Dortmund are now in pole position in the race for the right-back. Only a few days ago, the Spanish transfer journalist said on a Radio Marca programme that the Black and Yellows held a general interest in the 20-year-old.

Fort is attracting interest from the Premier League too, among others, but BVB currently lead the race to get the deal done. Initial talks have already taken place. In Dortmund, the young Spaniard could replace Yan Couto, who recently joined Como 1907 on loan. The Italian surprise package also secured an option to buy the Brazilian for 20 million euros.

That leaves coach Niko Kovac with only Julian Ryerson as a natural right-back. Waldemar Anton, Filippo Mane and left-back Daniel Svensson are only stop-gap options on the right flank if the BVB coach, as expected, sticks with his back three or back five system.

BVB: How expensive would the transfer of Hector Fort be?

Fort would probably cost 20 million euros. According to the report, a deal worth ten million euros is also possible, but that would be tied to a 50 per cent sell-on clause for the Blaugrana. A loan with an option to buy has not been ruled out either.

Even with the Catalans' demands, a permanent signing does not look unlikely in light of the latest developments. Because of the collapsed transfer of Said El Mala, BVB could use the 50 million euros that had originally been earmarked for that move to add depth to the squad. Giannis Konstantelias of PAOK Saloniki is currently considered the first alternative to the 1. FC Köln attacking player, who is reportedly available for around 25 million euros. That would still leave enough spending power to go all in for Fort.

Still, Fort remains a relatively unknown quantity at the top level in European football. After only brief appearances for Barcelona, he spent last season on loan at Elche CF. Even against significantly weaker opposition, he still failed to make a real breakthrough. In the end, he played just over 600 minutes across 17 appearances. In those, Fort contributed three goals and two assists.

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