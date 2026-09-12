More news and rumours on BVB:

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BVB, news: Joey Veerman reveals other transfer options

Joey Veerman could easily have joined another club last summer before Borussia Dortmund signed him. The Dutchman revealed that in an interview with Sky.

"I had a few options beforehand, it was the Premier League and the Turkish league. I waited for a big club that also plays in the Champions League because I also played in the Champions League for three years at PSV," he said.

Once BVB came in with an offer, Veerman felt a move to the Black and Yellows was the "perfect match" for him personally. "The fans are great. And also the home and away matches. For example in Hoffenheim: half the stadium were Dortmund fans. That's not normal in Holland," he enthused.

BVB signed the 27-year-old Dutchman from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of just over 22 million euros and gave him a contract until 2031.

Looking ahead, Veerman wants to achieve big things with Dortmund: "I'm trying to be important and, as I said, I like the numbers too: to provide lots of assists and also score a few goals. I want to win as much as possible. I want to win titles like in recent years at PSV. We are trying to get the best out of ourselves."

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BVB, news: Konstantinos Karetsas leaves hospital

Konstantinos Karetsas has left hospital after suffering circulation problems during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match against FC Villarreal (3-2). BVB confirmed that to SID on Friday.

Earlier, the mother of the Greece international told Belgian daily newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the 18-year-old's problems were apparently "due to dehydration". She also spoke of "circulatory disorders". The club did not comment on that when asked.

The attacking player is still undergoing further examinations and will be out for BVB for the time being. "He is doing as well as can be expected in the circumstances. Further examinations are under way, we want to get to the very bottom of it," sporting director Ole Book had said on Thursday.

During the first half on Tuesday evening, Karetsas raised his arm after a low pass and then suddenly went to ground. A short while later medics rushed over, and the new signing was carried off the pitch to applause from the crowd and with tears in his eyes.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches