More news and rumours about BVB:

Talent at a dead end: BVB are reportedly considering a loan move in the winter

"Hope they are annoyed": BVB take a swipe at Bayern Munich

The same old BVB story: Dortmund keep winning with football that lacks substance

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BVB, news: VfB Stuttgart had Fabio Silva on their radar

Fabio Silva was on the scoresheet in BVB's 3-0 win over SC Paderborn 07 and drew clear praise afterwards. TV pundit Dietmar Hamann described the Portuguese after the display as an "outstanding player" and added: "There are few strikers as complete as him."

Now Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Stuttgart's sporting director, has confirmed on Sky90 that the Swabians also had Silva on their radar: "A year ago, we also took a look at him."

A transfer never became concrete at the time. The VfB official did not want to judge the Dortmund player's long-term potential: "I'm a bit too far away for that."

On Silva's current form, after four goals in five competitive matches, Wohlgemuth said: "Obviously he is in a good phase right now and Dortmund can therefore be happy that he is there."

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BVB, news: Serhou Guirassy speaks about his current form

Serhou Guirassy has made a flying start to the new season, with six goal involvements, four goals and two assists.

Asked by bundesliga.com whether he was in top form, the striker replied: "Yes, that's true. The team are also in great form. We are winning our games, so you can definitely say that."

The 30-year-old only realised afterwards that he reached a personal milestone last week: "It is enormously important to start another season like this. On Tuesday I made my 100th appearance for Dortmund - and I didn't even know it! We just have to keep going exactly like this now."

For Guirassy, BVB's current position above Bayern Munich in the table is an opportunity. After all, that is not a normal state of affairs. "Of course, that is very rare. If you look at last season, I don't think we were ahead of Bayern even once. That is why it is something we have to make use of," said the Guinea international, before adding about the record champions: "They are a very big team, but they can drop points, as was seen against Schalke. That is why it is up to us to make use of that."

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BVB, news: Joey Veerman says he is impressed by Serhou Guirassy

Joey Veerman's move from PSV Eindhoven to BVB for more than €20 million has already looked like a sporting win for Dortmund. Above all, team-mate Serhou Guirassy has left a lasting impression on the midfielder.

Speaking to bundesliga.com Veerman praised the striker's qualities: "I am impressed by his quality. I can always find him with a pass. He always moves towards the ball and helps create the connection with the other players. That is exactly what I like."

The Dutchman also highlighted Guirassy's eye for goal: "And in front of goal he is also really very dangerous. He is a top striker."

Veerman also spoke about the special atmosphere during his debut at Signal Iduna Park. Stepping out on to the pitch for the first time as a BVB player left a deep impression on him: "When you come out for the warm-up, when the fans are singing so loudly, you just get goosebumps."

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches