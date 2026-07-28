BVB, news and rumours: No loan, but a permanent transfer! Borussia Dortmund are set to lose one of their jewels to Italy

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BVB, rumour: Surprise exit at Borussia Dortmund?

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Parma Calcio are close to signing Spanish attacking talent Ousmane Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

The Serie A club are set to complete the transfer of the 2007-born winger as early as Tuesday. Diallo is not leaving Dortmund on loan, but joining the club in northern Italy on a permanent deal. He was only recently crowned Spain's U19 European champion.

Dortmund's youth set-up would therefore lose one of its standout talents to Serie A before the youngster could make the final step into the senior squad. Diallo joined the Black and Yellows' youth academy from the Deportivo Alaves academy in summer 2023.

At the time, Dortmund saw the signing of the Spain youth international as a real coup after beating off renowned competition from the Primera Division. In Dortmund, Diallo came through the U17s, where he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 14 competitive matches, and the U19s, where he managed 13 goals and seven assists in 52 competitive matches. He then gained his first taste of senior football with Dortmund II in the third and fourth divisions, making 37 appearances so far with two goals and three assists.

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BVB, news: Dortmund make Shinji Kagawa an offer

BVB are apparently planning a return for Shinji Kagawa. Managing director Carsten Cramer said on the Asia tour that the 37-year-old could take on a special role once his playing career ends.

Cramer underlined how important the midfielder has been to the club's international standing: "We also have Shinji to thank for the standing BVB enjoy in Japan. It is the fourth time we have come to Japan. That is very closely linked with Shinji."

He also hinted at a concrete offer for the veteran in future. "He also knows that when his active career comes to an end and he wants to take on a role for BVB, he is someone who is absolutely in demand for us," he explained.

In summer 2010, the attacking player arrived in the Ruhr region from Cerezo Osaka as a largely unknown quantity and quickly developed under then head coach Jürgen Klopp into one of the key figures in the title-winning sides of 2011 and 2012.

After a two-year intermezzo at Manchester United, the technician returned to Dortmund in summer 2014. Across his two spells between 2010 and 2012 and from 2014 to 2019, Kagawa made 216 competitive appearances for BVB in all competitions. He registered 60 goals and 55 assists.

Following his second spell in Dortmund, Kagawa continued his odyssey through European professional football. He had spells in Spain with Real Saragossa, in Greece with PAOK Thessaloniki and in Belgium with VV St. Truiden. Since the start of 2023, the playmaker has once again been under contract in his homeland with his boyhood club Cerezo Osaka.

Borussia will play a friendly against that club next Wednesday at 12pm German time.

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BVB, rumour: Como are not the only club said to be interested in Yan Couto

Despite the transfer to Italian Champions League participants Como 1907 reportedly collapsing, Yan Couto could still leave Borussia Dortmund. Ruhr Nachrichten report that other clubs are interested in the right-back, although they do not name them.

The local newspaper also describe an early exit for the 24-year-old Brazilian as a decidedly "complicated undertaking".

That leaves Dortmund with a strategic dilemma. If the Bundesliga club still let Couto go before the end of the current transfer window, they would need to act at right-back. In that case, Dortmund would have to sign a new player for the flank to avoid weakening their depth in the full-back positions.

BVB: Friendlies, dates, TV broadcasts in the summer