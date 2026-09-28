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BVB, news: Samuele Inacio's father reveals interested parties

Samuele Inacio's rise in 2026 has been steep. At Borussia Dortmund, he made his first-team debut, scored his first goals, was sent off for the first time and made his Italy debut.

That progress has not gone unnoticed elsewhere either. His father Pia Inacio has now confirmed as much in an interview with Tutto Atalanta.

"We were not contacted, but Inter and Juventus made enquiries directly with Borussia Dortmund, as did other European clubs," said Inacio senior, before adding: "At the moment, however, neither the club nor Samuele intend to consider any kind of transfer. Borussia are counting heavily on him in the coming years and Samuele feels very comfortable there. He has found a fantastic environment, a great club and a magical fan base."

For Pia Inacio, his son's rise and jump into professional football have not come as a surprise. "Even as a child, he was always different. As a footballer, he was always something special, he had and has something special about him. Over the years, at the end of every season, he has always managed to go one better," he said.

He did admit, however, that he had not expected "all of this to happen in such a short time". Even so, the father said he had "always been of the opinion" that "he has everything it takes to stay at this level for as long as possible".

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BVB, news: Mathis Albert's USA debut delights national coach

Mathis Albert, 17, has recently had only limited minutes at Borussia Dortmund under coach Niko Kovac. His first appearance for the USA national team told a very different story.

Albert made his mark quickly on his debut against Peru. With the score at 1-1, the Dortmund player came on shortly after the hour mark. In one of his first attacks, he burst into the Peruvian penalty area and was brought down illegally. Malik Tillman converted the resulting penalty to put the USA ahead.

That gave Albert a decisive hand in turning the game his side's way. The Americans then extended their lead and eventually sealed a 4-1 win.

After the match, national coach Mauricio Pochettino singled out Albert's display. "First action, he goes onto the field and bang, first touch and off he goes. Does he need to improve? Yes. Does he need experience? Yes. Does he need everything? Yes. But he says: I want to get out there, I want to play, I want to show myself. That's what we need and that's why I'm happy."

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