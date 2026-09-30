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BVB, rumour: Do Borussia Dortmund have a clause? New details on Paris Brunner

After Sky recently floated the possibility of a buy-back option for Borussia Dortmund in the case of former BVB talent Paris Brunner (AS Monaco), Foot Mercato has now provided fresh details.

According to the French outlet, the German runners-up do not hold a classic buy-back option for Brunner. Instead, when they sold the attacker to AS Monaco, BVB only secured a matching right. That means Borussia will be informed of any future offers for Brunner and can match them if they choose. However, Foot Mercato adds that a return to Dortmund is not currently high on the Germany Under-21 international's list of priorities.

Brunner left BVB for Monaco in 2024 for a fee of four million euros and was immediately loaned to Cercle Brugge in Belgium. He endured an extremely complicated year there, then spent most of last season on the fringes at Monaco and barely played. At the start of the current campaign, though, the former Dortmund man has unexpectedly found his rhythm. He has suddenly become a regular for the Ligue 1 leaders and has already scored six goals in seven competitive appearances in 2026/27.

That form has even put Brunner on the radar of new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, and he underlined it on his debut for the DFB Under-21s with a brace in a 4-0 win in Latvia.

Monaco now appear keen to reward Brunner's progress as quickly as possible with a new contract. According to L'Equipe, talks are already under way over an extension to the 20-year-old's deal, which expires in 2028.

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BVB, rumour: Prompt decision on Niko Kovac's future?

BVB officially announced contract extensions for executives Thomas Treß, Carsten Cramer and Lars Ricken on Monday. Clarity over coach Niko Kovac could now follow soon.

According to information from Ruhr Nachrichten, the groundwork for a continued partnership will be laid during the current international break. There is talk of "decisive exploratory talks". As things stand, Kovac is then expected to extend his contract again during the following international break in November, with his current deal running until 2027.

Those in charge at Borussia Dortmund are not thought to expect difficult talks either. The club and Kovac are both said to be extremely happy with the current situation and development.

Kovac took charge of BVB in February 2025 and led them from 11th place into the Champions League spots. The following summer, his contract was extended until 2027 before Borussia finished as runners-up. Four games into the new season, Dortmund sit top of the table with a perfect return of 12 points.

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BVB, news: Großkreutz cannot resist dig at Schalke 04

Kevin Großkreutz finds it rather odd that FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Mönchengladbach have recently struck up a fan friendship.

On his podcast "Viertelstunde Fussball", the BVB icon said of the alliance with a wink: "Now we've got two derbies!" Großkreutz added: "After the international break, we can drive to Cologne because they're playing on Sunday. But the Schalke lot won't for the Gladbach lot because they've got a game themselves. So we'll already outnumber them. It's going to be a great weekend!"

BVB and 1. FC Cologne have maintained friendly ties for years. Now the arch-rivals of those two clubs in Schalke and Gladbach have joined forces too. "The attentive reader may already have noticed: the friendship section has grown by one club. The contacts with the fan scene from Mönchengladbach have actually existed since the start of the 2000s. Although we lost sight of one another in the meantime, they flared up again over the past ten years," it recently said in the S04 fanzine "Blauer Brief".

Even then, Großkreutz could not resist another little jab at Schalke. With the Royal Blues also closely linked to Dutch club Twente Enschede and 1. FC Nuremberg, he asked: "So what about Nuremberg? Are they now friends with Gladbach as well?"

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BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches