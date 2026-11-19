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Luca Reggiani's winter departure looks increasingly likely, and a specific price has now emerged. An injury to a potential signing is also causing concern. News and rumours from Borussia Dortmund.

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BVB news: Youngster Luca Reggiani given a price tag

For all the headlines about Luca Reggiani, the Italian plays little part for BVB on the pitch.

Reggiani joined BVB from US Sassuolo's youth set-up in 2024 and extended his Dortmund contract until 2029 as recently as March this year. The 18-year-old broke through in the second half of the season under Niko Kovac, playing regularly and scoring his first Bundesliga goal. In July, rumours emerged that the talented centre-back was considering a return to his native Italy and that BVB were open to letting him leave . Reggiani stayed.

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But he has not developed further and has had little playing time under Kovac. Or has his development stalled because he has barely had a chance with the first team? In October, reports said Reggiani wanted to leave . According to Sky, his representatives told BVB he wanted to try his luck at another club where he would have a better chance of playing. Shortly afterwards, Kicker reported that BVB did not believe Reggiani could make the big step up and were interested in a transfer for the Italian this coming winter.

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A departure looks increasingly likely, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. BVB want €10 million for Reggiani, the newspaper reports. Recent reports from Italy said AC Milan were interested in the 1.94m-tall defender.

He has played 50 minutes for the first team so far this season. Reggiani has featured more in the Youth League, the Regionalliga with the under-23s and the Premier League International Cup than in the Bundesliga, Champions League or DFB Cup. He has slipped far down the internal centre-back pecking order.

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BVB news: Transfer target Marcel Regula suffers injury

Marcel Regula nearly joined Dortmund in the summer. The Polish midfielder from Zaglebie Lubin was a candidate to replace Giannis Konstantelias, who tore his cruciate ligament in the Bundesliga opener against HSV. BVB signed Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal instead. They reportedly remain interested in Regula, and keenly so.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund representatives watched Regula in Tuesday's Nations League match against Sweden (1-1) in Breslau. Regula went off with a knee injury at half-time. According to RN , the 20-year-old could face a lengthy spell out, potentially derailing BVB's plan to bring him to Dortmund in the winter after missing out on him in the summer.

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Recent reports suggested BVB were considering retraining the attacking midfielder, who can also play on the right wing or up front, as a full-back . That would give them alternatives there beyond Daniel Svensson, Julian Ryerson and the makeshift options Maxi Beier and Joane Gadou.

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BVB news: Schalke shuttle to the derby

The Revierderby returns after almost four years. Promoted Schalke 04 host BVB on 6 December at 15.30. To minimise potential complications, Borussia Dortmund and their fan and supporters' department will again use a tried-and-tested approach.

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Free shuttle buses to the Veltins Arena will be available for the 6,000 away fans. "The free service includes the outward and return journeys," BVB write on their website. Fans can register for a place until 30 November.

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches