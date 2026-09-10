More news and rumours on BVB:

He reminds people of Toni Kroos! Kovac has never had a player like this

"Undav debate" at BVB: Silva creates a luxury problem

BVB ratings: Brilliant Guirassy, one joker urgently needs more playing time

BVB, rumour: Dortmund allegedly tried to hijack Moore transfer

After new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious injury in the opening game of the season against HSV (2-0), Borussia Dortmund allegedly turned to Mikey Moore, who was on the verge of joining 1. FC Cologne from Tottenham Hotspur. Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler indirectly confirmed the rumour on Tuesday at the DuMont Talk at Audi Zentrum Ehrenfeld.

"And that is just how it is: when there is a public perception that we at 1. FC Cologne have a chance of signing a player like that, you can imagine that one or two Bundesliga clubs or international clubs will ask how close it really is," said Kessler.

Cologne then had to wait some time for the transfer to go through because Tottenham first wanted to complete the signings they needed before giving Moore permission to leave.

By then, the 19-year-old forward had played his way so firmly into the spotlight that several more clubs joined the race. But the Rhineland side got the deal done. Kessler: "He was clear the whole time and wanted to come to Cologne. Mikey kept his word. The talks were good. Now we are happy that he is here."

Kessler also aimed a direct dig at BVB after the almost endless El-Mala saga in the summer: "I do not know Borussia's squad planning, with the exception of one player, and he is still with us."

Dortmund chased shooting star El Mala for a long time, but in the end they did not want to meet Cologne's huge demands of more than €50 million. Instead, two exceptional Greek talents, Konstantelias and Konstantinos Karetsas, moved to BVB. Ethan Nwaneri arrived on loan from Arsenal as cover for Konstantelias, who will be out for months with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Getty Images

BVB, news: Nico Schlotterbeck back in training

Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini gave BVB two "new signings" on the training pitch on Wednesday. Schlotterbeck joined a full team session for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the second group game at the World Cup in June. It is still unclear whether the regular defensive leader will return to the squad for the Bundesliga match against SC Paderborn as early as next weekend.

Bensebaini had recently been forced to ease off because of a bruised rib he suffered in the Supercup against Bayern Munich at the end of August.

Getty Images

BVB, rumour: Konstantinos Karetsas' collapse remains a mystery

Tuesday evening left not only Dortmund fans holding their breath when Konstantinos Karetsas, playing in the first Champions League match of his career, suddenly collapsed in the first half for reasons that remain unclear and had to be carried off on a stretcher. BVB cited circulation problems as the cause of the 18-year-old's collapse, and according to information from Bild he spent the night into Wednesday in hospital undergoing extensive examinations.

According to the report, the findings were unremarkable, and there were no indications of a serious cause behind Karetsas' collapse. Reports from Belgium, the homeland of the player's family, suggesting that Karetsas may have been dehydrated have so far neither been confirmed nor denied.

When Karetsas will return to training also remains unclear. Since Tuesday evening's statement saying the player had circulation problems but was doing well under the circumstances, BVB have had nothing further to report.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches