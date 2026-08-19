BVB, news and rumours: are Borussia Dortmund signing a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 million euros?

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Konstantinos Karetas, Giannis Konstantelias, Joey Veerman, and before them Joane Gadou, Kaua Prates and Justin Lerma: plenty has happened on the arrivals front in BVB's squad this summer. But Dortmund may not be finished yet. After the departure of Yan Couto, they still need reinforcements on the right flank.

Until recently, Hector Fort of Barcelona looked the leading candidate for a move to Dortmund. But according to As, the Black and Yellows, led by sporting director Ole Book, are also considering Brazilian Angelo, who is currently under contract at Al Nassr.

The winger moved there in summer 2024 for €23 million after failing to make a single competitive appearance for Chelsea. The 21-year-old had joined Stamford Bridge from Santos in 2023 for €15 million before heading out on loan to Racing Strasbourg.

Chelsea and Racing are both owned by the Blue Group. In effect, the French top-flight club serves as a holding area for expensive Chelsea signings who are still meant to develop at professional level before the Blues eventually cash in. That was the case with Angelo too.

At Strasbourg, the right winger enjoyed a strong season, making 21 league appearances and providing four assists, before inflammation of the pubic bone forced him into a lengthy spell out. Al Nassr pushed ahead with the move anyway and have had no reason to regret it. In 79 competitive matches, the Brazilian has been involved in 33 goals so far.

Whether BVB will actually enter the race for the 21-year-old is doubtful, though. One reason is the €30 million Al Nassr are reportedly demanding, according to As, to release Angelo from a contract that runs until 2029. Another is that Dortmund's attacking positions are now excellently stocked and, in most cases, have two options after the new signings.

Still, coach Niko Kovac is currently planning with Maximilian Beier as a wing-back in his back-three system. Like Angelo, Beier is a natural attacking player. So there is at least a small, if unlikely, scenario.

Even so, an expensive BVB move for the former U20 international, who has not played at an absolute top level for two years, would be a real surprise and would not fit at all with the club's current transfer approach under Book.

BVB, news: Borussia Dortmund sign player from the eighth tier in France

Alongside the signings of Giannis Konstantelias and Joey Veerman, BVB have also pulled off a rather unusual transfer.

Seventeen-year-old attacker Amine Lettifi is joining the Black and Yellows' U19s after a successful trial. He previously played for US Lesquin, a French eighth-tier club, although his side competed in the country's second-highest youth league.

"Amine immediately made me curious - in footballing terms, but also with his path. He does not come from one of the big academies and has carved out his own path. That shows that in development there can be many routes to the goal," Dortmund academy director Thomas Broich is quoted as saying.

BVB, news: Secret winner of pre-season receives long-term contract

Enzo Duarte has apparently made a big impression at BVB during this summer's pre-season and is now set to be rewarded. As Sky reports, the 17-year-old Luxembourg international has climbed to the top of the club's internal talent rankings and will now receive a long-term professional contract. The signature is expected this week.

Duarte joined Dortmund on a free transfer in January 2025. In the BVB youth set-up, he racked up almost 2,500 minutes across 36 competitive matches, scoring two goals and registering seven assists.

Back in June last year, he even made club history when, at just 16 years, four months and 13 days old, he became Luxembourg's third-youngest senior international, and at the same time the youngest in BVB's long history. In Dortmund, Duarte moved ahead of the once similarly precocious Nuri Sahin and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Since then, he has added four more appearances for his country's senior national team. On 6 June, he even made his full starting debut against Albania. Duarte, who speaks fluent German, feels most comfortable in central midfield in the number eight role.

From the outset, BVB have watched his development with great pleasure. The newspaper Luxemburger Wort even wrote that Duarte was "praised to the skies" by current Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke in a conversation with Luxembourg FA chief Paul Philipp.

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