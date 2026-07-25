According to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League giants are keeping a very close eye on the Club Brugge striker's situation. United have had Tresoldi on their radar for some time, it is claimed.

There has been no concrete move from the Red Devils so far, although that could still change over the course of the summer. That would hardly be good news for Borussia Dortmund.

Back in mid-July, Corriere dello Sport reported a basic agreement between Borussia Dortmund and Tresoldi. A few obstacles still stand in the way of a transfer: first of all, Dortmund's attacking situation remains unclear, as Serhou Guirassy's future is still open. Should the 30-year-old, who is said to be attracting interest from several top clubs, leave Dortmund, they would naturally need to bring in a replacement. And with Fisnik Asllani (TSG Hoffenheim) another alleged preferred BVB target said to be on the verge of a move to RB Leipzig, Dortmund could step up their push for Tresoldi if Guirassy departs.

Borussia Dortmund, Roma and United interested? Brugge apparently do not want to sell Nicolo Tresoldi

For now, Brugge do not want to let the Germany Under-21 international leave this summer. The Belgian giants signed the 21-year-old from Hannover 96 last year, and Tresoldi caught the eye of bigger clubs with a strong debut season. He scored three goals in 10 Champions League appearances, including strikes against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Across all competitions, he posted 23 goals and nine assists in 58 matches.

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Alongside Borussia Dortmund, Roma in particular have already made serious efforts to sign Tresoldi. The Giallorossi are seen as the striker's preferred club, with Tresoldi known to have Italian roots and to have partly grown up in Italy. He is also said to have already reached an agreement with Roma, but Brugge rejected an opening €35 million bid from the Serie A side. Tresoldi is under contract with the Belgians until 2029, so Brugge hold the stronger hand in the transfer poker.

Will Nicolo Tresoldi lead the line for Germany?

According to renowned journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Roma are far from giving up and are now preparing another offer in a bid to convince Brugge to sell Tresoldi after all. However, if United make their move, the English club would surely be in the strongest position to do so given their financial muscle.

Whatever shirt he ends up wearing, Tresoldi is regarded as one of Germany's biggest striking hopes. It is possible that the new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp already has him on his list for the upcoming Nations League matches in September and October. However, Tresoldi has apparently still not made a final decision on which senior national team he wants to represent. The former Hannover player is also flirting with the idea of playing for Italy, and, because of his mother's Argentine roots, he would theoretically also be eligible for the Albiceleste.