'Business as usual' - Tuchel on how Chelsea avoided falling victim to Abramovich sanction distraction

Thomas Tuchel has explained how Chelsea avoided being becoming distracted by the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich in their 3-1 win over Norwich.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday amid their efforts to cut off the resources of Russian President Vladimir Putin as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Russian billionaire, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, was in the process of trying to find a bidder for the club but a proposed sale has now been put on hold and his assets have been frozen.

What's been said?

Despite everything going on behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, the Blues had Premier League business to attend to at Carrow Road.

Tuchel's side ran out 3-1 winners against Norwich and the German head coach was full of praise for his players after the game for the way they have handled themselves in testing circumstances.

"I don't think anyone needs this to be more focused or motivated. There are a lot of different situations. Today was another level of distraction and another level of with all that's happening with the sanctions," the Chelsea boss told reporters.

"In the day to day like how we arrive to the game, like everything was organised, it was pretty much business as usual with a lot of noise around, but the schedule of the day helps you.

"You go into your routine. I’m happy that they showed again that they love to work hard, hard as a team and are able to produce another win away. It is very good and it helps of course.

"Full credit, the team showed very good character and we can be proud that they produced performances like this under the circumstances. It tells us we are right to trust them, that the attitude is right, and the culture of the club is right. So we keep on going."

Mount insists Chelsea must 'focus' on top-four battle

Chelsea's latest win saw them move eight points clear of fourth-place Arsenal, albeit having played two games more.

They are also now nine ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand, but Mount, who got on the scoresheet along with Trevor Chalobah and Kai Havertz, has warned against complacency in the battle for Champions League qualification amid the off-field issues at the club.

"Most important is the win. For me personally to score it feels good," the midfielder told BT Sport. "The more numbers I get the happier I am and I'm obviously happy with the win too.

Article continues below

"You can't really avoid it [the Abramovich talk] as there's a lot going on. We have to focus on what we do on the pitch. We had a game today and that was the only thing we could focus on.

"We did that today so now it's about Sunday [against Newcastle]. You try not to look too much into it. There are teams pushing. I don't know how many games have been played but they're coming and we have to stay focused to keep going up. It might be difficult to get second but that's our goal and we need to keep pushing for that."

Further reading