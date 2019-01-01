Thomas Muller: Football in Germany is like cricket in India

and German national team forward Thomas Muller feels football is to Germans as cricket is to Indians.

While football has had a huge rise in popularity, cricket is still the most followed sport in and in , Muller feels there is a role reversal due to which the sport thrives and is a go-to event on weekends.

The 29-year-old wide man has played in multiple times and has a good connection with his set of fans India through social media platforms. He had posted a good luck video to Team India before the cricket World Cup.

"I had a big game there (in India), there were a lot of people there, it was nice," Muller told Indian media after his team's 3-0 win against FC on Saturday. Speaking about the differences with which the sport is consumed in both the countries, he added, " A whole country (Germany) loves the sport, like cricket in India. They talk about football (everyday). They love to watch it, it's a very emotional game. The weak team can win the game."

Bayern Munich enjoy a good fan-following in India and Muller hopes the team will continue to be supported as they vie for the , a trophy that has alluded them for six years.

"We hope the Indian fans will support us, we have big plans for this season again, we hope to reach the CL final. Fans in India can look forward to us playing good football, we love to have the support from India."