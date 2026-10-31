Buijs erupts in anger against Feyenoord and audibly shouts 4 words at one man

Danny Buijs was furious with referee Joey Kooij during Fortuna Sittard's away match against Feyenoord on Saturday afternoon. The Limburg side's coach reacted angrily to a decision in the 23rd minute, after a heavy collision between Rodrigo Guth and Feyenoord striker Nacho Ferri.

Midway through the first half at De Kuip, Ferri moved backwards during an aerial challenge and made contact with Guth. The collision knocked the defender off balance in the air before he landed heavily on the grass.

Fortuna Sittard's medical staff rushed to treat the Brazilian defender. Kooij then awarded Feyenoord a free-kick to restart play, much to Buijs's annoyance.

Furious with the decision, Buijs shouted towards the fourth official: "Feyenoord get everything their way!" His outburst could be heard on ESPN.

After treatment from Fortuna's medical staff, Guth initially looked able to continue. The 25-year-old Brazilian returned to the pitch, but soon showed he was suffering too much from the effects of his awkward landing.

A few minutes later, Guth went down again, this time inside his own penalty area. The defender even appeared to spit up some blood and could not continue.

Buijs had to make his first substitution after just under half an hour. Iván Márquez came on in the 30th minute to replace Guth.

Feyenoord were the more dangerous side in the first half, with Anis Hadj Moussa, Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël among those who had chances to open the scoring. The Rotterdam side failed to take their chances, though, and the teams went into the dressing rooms at 0-0.