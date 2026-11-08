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Italian striking legend Luca Toni has again questioned Juventus forward Nick Woltemade.

"Not really," Toni replied in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport when asked whether the Germany international had convinced him. "At Juve, they should either sign a top goalscorer or put their faith in an Italian."

The 2006 World Cup winner, who became a legend at Bayern Munich between 2007 and 2010, has a candidate in mind to replace Woltemade in Juventus's attack: "I would always go with Scamacca (Gianluca, Atalanta Bergamo's Italian international striker, ed.). Looking at the results, I don't think Scamacca would do any worse than Woltemade."

Last summer, Newcastle United loaned the 24-year-old German to Juve for a fee of €3.6 million. So far, Woltemade has impressed for the Italian side only in the Europa League, scoring three times in four appearances and providing two assists. In Serie A, however, the former Bremen and Stuttgart player has yet to register a goal or assist after eight matches. In the Italian media, he has faced frequent criticism in the little more than two months since his arrival.

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Toni had already made his doubts about Woltemade clear at the end of September, again speaking to the Gazzetta. "He doesn't excite me because he doesn't seem particularly clinical in front of goal, and that should really be a centre-forward's most important quality," said the 49-year-old, who made 15 appearances (two goals) for Juventus between January 2011 and January 2012.

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On the build-up play expected of a modern striker, Toni said Woltemade was "good" "because he has the necessary qualities and technique. But I prefer a striker who might misplace the odd pass but puts everything that falls at his feet in the box into the net."

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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has left Woltemade out of the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches in Serbia and against the Netherlands after the forward's difficult start at Juve, who reportedly have no option to buy. It is another setback for the lanky forward, though Klopp has offered him encouragement.

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"Nick is actually going through a good spell at Juve right now, to be honest. A lot is coming back. He hasn't had an easy time since the move. And things aren't going smoothly at Juve either, fundamentally a very smart move, a different league, better weather," Klopp said, explaining his current decision to leave out the 14-cap international. Woltemade is "on the right track. He's lacking a little in outright goal threat. His ability to develop and continue play is there. So, of course, the door isn't closed. It was a difficult decision for us, but sometimes form outweighs everything else," Klopp said.