Lille are weighing up legal action after the horrific injury suffered by Portuguese defender Tiago Santos, a blow that could wipe out his entire season.

In an official statement, Lille announced that they are considering all available legal measures after their 24-year-old defender suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a tear of the meniscus in his right knee. The damage came from a violent and reckless challenge by Le Havre midfielder Amir Richardson in the first half of Saturday's meeting between the two sides, which Lille won 1-0.

Santos was carried off on a stretcher in a state of shock, according to the club. The referee gave a foul and nothing more. No caution for Richardson. Lille branded that call catastrophic and wildly out of proportion with a tackle they believe deserved a straight red.

The club have since asked the French professional league to refer the incident to the disciplinary committee. They want an official explanation too: why the video review produced no intervention to correct the decision.

Lille stressed in their statement that they reserve all of their legal rights, saying: "Lille are examining all possible legal avenues and reserve the right to take any legal action necessary to obtain compensation for their losses."

The statement added: "The club will support Tiago in any steps he decides to take to defend his rights. Lille respect all other clubs in the French league and expect the same respect in return."

For Santos, it's a cruel blow. He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in 2024. For Lille, second in the French league and bound for London to face Arsenal in a decisive Champions League tie, the timing could hardly be worse.







