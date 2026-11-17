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Sixteen-year-old Bastian Assomo has scored plenty of goals and already impressed Vincent Kompany with his performances.

Bayern Munich have repeatedly turned to Hertha BSC for talented youngsters, signing five teenagers from the club over the past decade. Four failed to break through at Bayern. Noel Aseko did at least bring in a €12 million transfer fee when he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, despite never making a senior appearance for Bayern.

The fifth is Bastian Assomo, and it is too early to tell whether the 16-year-old will make his breakthrough. Like the other talents from Berlin before him, though, he has plenty of promise. The powerful striker also scores regularly for Bayern Munich's second team in the Regionalliga and is in outstanding form for Germany's under-17s.

Assomo made his debut for the team coached by former Schalke man Michael Prus last Wednesday, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Lithuania. Three days later, he scored four goals in a single match in a 7-0 win over Northern Ireland, taking his tally to seven goals in two international appearances. He has another chance to show what he can do on Tuesday, when Germany's youngsters face Northern Ireland in European Championship qualifying.

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The 1.90-metre-tall Assomo has already impressed Bayern coach Vincent Kompany and his team. He joined the senior squad on their trip to Asia in the summer and played in friendlies. His immediate emergence as a prolific scorer for Germany's youngsters will come as no surprise to Kompany. “We know he scores goals,” the coach said in the summer, before pointing out that the 16-year-old still has plenty of work ahead of him. “There are still many, many aspects of his game he needs to improve. But for a striker who is 16 years old, with his height, it’s good that he’s scoring goals,” Kompany said.

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Assomo has scored for the senior side too, finding the net in a 2-1 win over South Korea's Jeju FC while standing in for Harry Kane , who missed the trip to Asia during pre-season because of his World Cup holiday. Kane extended his Bayern Munich contract until 2029 in early November. Assomo will be 19 when it expires and could by then be a candidate to succeed him, or at least provide back-up.

What are Bastian Assomo's strengths at Bayern Munich?

“He scores his goals. We need that,” Tom Bischof said of Assomo in the summer. He had more praise for the teenager: “It’s brutal for his age how he holds the ball up. He’s also a very good finisher, a classic penalty-box player,” he said of the young striker's qualities. Assomo has six goals in twelve Regionalliga Bayern appearances. After their poor start, coach Dante's Bayern side have not lost any of the last eleven matches in which Assomo has played.

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“He’s a very good footballer, a classic striker,” Bischof said of the forward. A classic striker can help any team, whether Bayern Munich, Germany's under-17s or the senior Germany side.

kicker reports that Assomo could play a role this season if Kane needs a breather during the all-important spring.