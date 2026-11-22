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The Portuguese midfielder's words are a clear signal: a return to Serie A is a real possibility, with Millan and Juve watching closely.

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Milan and Juve now believe a deal is possible. Bruno Fernandes has given an update on his contract renewal with Manchester United: “Talks over my contract are on hold. We are not negotiating now,” the Portuguese midfielder told Sky Sports England. The former Novara and Udinese player has a contract that expires on 30 June 2027, with an option for the club to extend it by a further season.

WHAT HE SAID Fernandes also confirmed: “The club have offered me a renewal, but I decided to wait and put everything on hold. The focus is on football.” He added: “If I had wanted to leave, I could have done so last summer, two years ago, three years ago… there were substantial offers and I could have left to earn much more. I have always chosen to stay.”

The midfielder also made clear to his club that he does not want to cause problems over his decision: “If United no longer want me, I will leave immediately without waiting for my contract to end. I will never cause problems.”

MILAN AND JUVE SENSE AN OPENING Milan and Juventus have been linked with the Portuguese midfielder, and both are now serious about pursuing him. His contract expires in June 2027, with the English club holding an option to extend it by a year, and he has a €60 million release clause.