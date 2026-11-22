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The Portuguese midfielder's words send a clear signal: a return to Serie A is a real option, with Millan and Juve watching closely.

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Milan and Juve have fresh hope. Bruno Fernandes has given an update on his contract renewal with Manchester United: “Talks over my contract are on hold. We are not negotiating now,” said the Portuguese midfielder. The former Novara and Udinese player has a deal that expires on 30 June 2027, with an option for the club to extend it for a further season.

Contract talks: Fernandes explained: “The club offered me a renewal, but I decided to wait and put everything on hold. The focus is on football.” He added: “If I had wanted to leave, I could have done so last summer, two years ago, three years ago… there were significant offers and I could have left to earn much more. I have always chosen to stay.”

He also made clear to his club that he does not want to cause problems over his decision: “If United no longer want me, I will leave immediately without waiting for my contract to end. I will never cause problems.”

Milan and Juve believe : The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with Milan and Juventus, who are now serious about him. His contract expires in June 2027, with the English club holding an option to extend it by a year. He also has a €60 million release clause.