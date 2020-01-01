Brown Ideye scores first Goztepe goal in draw with Gaziantep

The Nigeria international opened his account in Turkey but it was only good enough for a share of the spoils

Brown Ideye found the back of the net for the first time in Goztepe's colours after they were held to a 2-2 draw on their turf by Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The 31-year old Nigerian arrived at Gursel Aksel Stadium on a free transfer after reaching the end of his contract with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

He started the opening Super Lig game of the season, providing an assist in the 5-1 victory over Denizlispor and then played the entirety of the next match against Yeni Malatyaspor which ended 1-1.

Gaziantep took the lead in the seventh minute thanks to Muhammet Demir and it remained that way going into the break.

Goztepe came to life in the second half and levelled through Soner Aydogdu in the 50th minute before Ideye gave them the lead 11 minutes later.

A swift run on the left found Brazilian attacking midfielder Marcio Mossoro who ghosted past a couple of challenges in the box before playing the ball into Ideye’s path to finish off the rest.

Goztepe were on course to record their second home win of the campaign but were however let down in added time after Gaziantep’s Alexandru Maxim was brought down in the penalty area and the Romanian converted the resultant spot-kick.

Ideye’s goal was his only shot on target, but he also recorded 23 touches and 11 accurate passes at 79%.

Ideye’s career has seen him play for 11 different clubs in eight different countries. He began his career in his home country playing for home state clubs Bayelsa United and Ocean boys before going on in Europe to play for Neuchatel Xamax in , Dynamo Kyiv in , West Bromwich Albion in , Olympiacos and Aris in Greece, Tianjin TEDA in , Malaga in and currently Goztepe in .

He will hope to get into the scoring act again when Ilhan Palut’s men travel to the Turkish commercial capital to tackle reigning Super Lig champions on November 3.