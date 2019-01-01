Brown Ideye: Nigeria striker at the double as Aris Thessaloniki defeat Volos

The 31-year-old’s first half brace helped the God of War strike Juan Ferrando’s team on Thursday evening

Brown Ideye was at his best for Aris Thessaloniki after netting a brace in Thursday’s 4-0 Super League triumph over Volos.

The 31-year-old continued his fine scoring form having scored in his side’s 3-1 league defeat to OFI on Saturday.

In the week 15 clash at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium, the international put his team ahead after 12 minutes thanks to Giannis Fetfatzidis’ assist.

He doubled his lead 12 minutes later before Bruno Gama’s effort ensured scores stood 3-0 at half-time.

Gama was on target again in the 61st minute as Michael Oenning’s men cruised to their fifth win of the season.

Ideye was replaced in the 56th minute by midfielder Nicolas Martinez while Gama saw every minute of action.

The former West Bromwich Albion man took to social media to revel in his team’s victory.

He joined Aris on a one-year contract from Tianjin Teda after completing a season-long long spell at Malaga.

So far, he boasts of six goals in 13 Greek topflight games and he would be hoping to add to his tally when the God of War travel to the Main Olympic Stadium for a date with Panathinaikos.