Brown Ideye joins Greek Super League outfit Aris

The Super Eagles attacker returned to the Greek top-flight with the hopes of reviving his career

international Brown Ideye has joined Greek Super League club Aris on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he left Malaga at the end of the 2017-18 season and he will hope to revitalize his career at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium during the 2019-20 season.

Ideye previously played in Greece with Olympiacos where he enjoyed a rich vein of form with 28 goals in 65 matches across two seasons.

He also helped them win the 2015-16 Super League title before his departure to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in February 2017.

Ideye will hope to help Aris qualify for next season's Uefa group stage after their fifth-place finish in the 2018-19 league campaign.

The Yellow and Blacks have been scheduled to play Cypriot outfit AEL in a double-header qualifying fixture for the European tournament later in July.

On the international scene, Ideye was part of the Nigeria team that won the 2013 (Afcon) in but he has not been invited to the national team since October 2016, with his last outing dating back to the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying game against Zambia that ended 2-1 in favour of the Super Eagles.