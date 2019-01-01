Bristol City vs Leeds United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

On the back of their demolition of West Brom, Marcelo Bielsa's Whites travel to the Robins looking to cement their top-two spot in the Championship

With an impressive return to winning ways secured last time out, now turn their attention to retaining their place among the automatic promotion spots when they travel to on Saturday.

The Whites currently sit second in the Championship after Marcelo Bielsa’s side handed a hefty 4-0 defeat in what was arguably their finest performance of the Argentine’s reign.

They will hope to repeat the feat against another potential play-off contender, though they will have to do so without long-term absentee Kemar Roofe.

Lee Johnson’s side will be no pushover either, having gritted their way towards a prospective top-six berth all season – and they will be as equally determined to crash the party as Leeds are to celebrate it.

Game Bristol City vs Leeds United Date Saturday, March 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast, but can be streamed through the iFollow service.

US TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast or streamed as it falls inside the blackout period.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Bristol City squad Goalkeepers Marinovic, O'Leary Defenders Hunt, Webster, Kalas, Kelly, Dasilva, Wright Midfielders Pack, Weimann, Brownhill, Paterson, O'Dowda, Eliasson, Palmer Forwards Diedhiou, Taylor, Semenyo

New emergency signing Stefan Marinovic will likely go straight into the starting line-up for the hosts as they look to improve on their 1-1 draw with Preston last time out.

Otherwise, Lee Johnson may opt to keep faith with the same side once more.

Possible starting XI: Marinovic; Hunt, Kalas, Webster, Kelly; Pack; Weimann, Brownhill, Paterson, O'Dowda; Diedhiou.

Position Leeds squad Goalkeepers Casilla, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Douglas, Berardi, Gotts Midfielders Phillips, Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison, Dallas, Shackleton Forwards Bamford, Brown

Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith with the same starting XI for the last three games and in the wake of their thrasing of West Brom, the Argentine is unlikely to change too much.

Kemar Roofe remains the major absentee, with Patrick Bamford expected to once again front up the attack for the Whites.

Possible Leeds starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

& Match Odds

Leeds are the slight favourites to take the three points, with odds of 11/8 from bet365. Bristol are priced not far off at 19/10 while a draw is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

After something of a rocky start to 2019, Leeds United look to have put to bed once and for all discussions of whether they have burned out under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine known as ‘El Loco’ took charge at Elland Road at the beginning of the season and the Whites’ impressive start under his tutelage saw them become the favourites for the Championship title in quick order.

A slump since the new year looked to be derailing their ambitions however – but a 4-0 thumping of promotion rivals West Brom has reignited their pursuit of glory, with only ahead of them in the second tier.

They make the trip south to Somerset to face fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol City in what will be a vital clash for the pair.

If Leeds slip up, they will open the door to who could feasibly leapfrog them into the top two.

If the Robins can’t deliver a win in their own backyard, their own position within the top six becomes tenuous at best, and recent history at worst.

Lee Johnson’s side have been forced into a late crisis purchase too, bringing New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic into the fold as a free agent following injuries to Niki Maenpaa and Frank Fielding, who are expected to be out with a calf problem and fractured hand respectively.

The 27-year-old arrives after a spell in with .

Leeds themselves will be without Kemar Roofe, with their star striker out due to a ligament problem.

The ex-Oxford United man should however be back by mid-April ahead of the close of the season.