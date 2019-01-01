Bristol City star Afobe ineligible for Stoke City trip

The former Arsenal youngster is currently on a season-long loan at Ashton Gate from Stoke

forward Benik Afobe is ineligible for Saturday's Championship outing when his team travel to his parent club, .

Afobe joined the Robins on a season-long loan deal from Stoke on the English transfer deadline day.

According to Bristol Live, the temporary switch makes him unavailable for Lee Johnson's side when they battle at the bet365 Stadium, hoping to stretch their five-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Afobe has had an impressive start to life at Ashton Gate, scoring three goals in his five league appearances.

The 26-year-old who has set a target of 45 goals this season, is currently Bristol City's top scorer across all competitions.

's Famara Diedhiou stands as a potential option to fill the Democratic Republic of the Congo player's void after starting just two Championship games so far this campaign.