A new Tevez in Brighton? Former Boca star Mac Allister to spearhead bid against drop

The 21-year-old lined up with Tevez at the Bombonera, and now readies himself for a different challenge at the south coast strugglers

In the summer of 2006, completed one of the most notorious transfers in Premier League history. international pair Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez swapped Corinthians for Upton Park, the latter going on to play a huge part in the Hammers' great escape from relegation that season before lighting up the likes of , Man City and .

's new signing Alexis Mac Allister may not enjoy quite the same prestige as that pair - although he knows Carlitos well having played alongside the veteran in the Boca Juniors attack for the last six months - but he arrives on the south coast with a similar remit. And after a stellar pre-Olympic qualifying tournament that saw Argentina through to Tokyo 2020, hopes are that he might prove just as vital in the Seagulls' bid to avoid the drop.

Mac Allister, 21, boasts an impeccable footballing pedigree. Father Carlos was a dogged left-back during his playing days, making over 300 Primera Division appearances for Argentinos Juniors, Boca and Racing Club. He also picked up three caps for his nation before seeing his international career peter out after being overlooked for the 1994 World Cup. His uncle Patricio also played professionally for Argentinos and Estudiantes as well as enjoying stints in and .

Alexis himself is one of three brothers to have made the grade at Argentinos, that legendary breeding ground of talent that has produced the likes of Juan Roman Riquelme, Fernando Redondo and, of course, none other than Diego Maradona, whose name adorns the club's La Paternal stadium. But while Kevin followed in his father's footsteps as a defender and Francis replicates his tough tackling in the centre of midfield, the youngest of the trio excelled as a playmaker, standing out at both Argentinos and then Boca through the middle and on the left.

It is in the traditional No.10 role made famous by Riquelme, Maradona and Co. that he feels most comfortable. “I am happy to be here and I am looking forward to getting started. My time at Boca helped me mature and I learned a lot of things,” he told Brighton's official website after one of his first training sessions.

“As a player, I learned to play in different positions. I played a lot on the left of midfield, but everyone knows that I feel most comfortable in behind the centre forward.”

Mac Allister had been signed in January 2019 but did not receive a work permit, meaning he stayed in Argentina on loan at Argentinos and then Boca. It was in the Pre-Olympic tournament in , while in the background Boca and Brighton wrangled over his future, that his talents really came to the fore. Playing just behind the barnstorming Adolfo Gaich, he hit four goals to finish second-top scorer as the Albiceleste Under-23s waltzed to success, winning their first six games to assure first place before rolling over 3-0 in their final outing against .

His passing range, ability to break into the box and, first and foremost, his brilliant prowess from set-pieces made Alexis an instant favourite. Back at the Bombonera, however, Boca were not so amused.

The Buenos Aires giants' loan agreement had the youngster staying put until June, but Brighton pushed through the move ahead of time this winter with a payment of $1 million once his work permit was approved. Alexis finally packed his bags amid an unedifying storm of accusations and counter-accusations between club and player, with new vice-president Riquelme caught in the middle.

“I had several chats with Roman and my position was I wanted to stay [at Boca],” Mac Allister claimed to Fox Sports as he prepared to join up with his new Brighton team-mates. “Between the time I said I wanted to stay things happed that I didn't like and that is why I made the decision to leave with my family.

“I heard [club president Jorge Ameal] say that Boca didn't get a penny when they asked for a million dollars and the English club paid them. I was going to earn two million in and I came to Russia to get a third of that.”

Never slow with a comeback, Ameal hit back to Radio La Red : “You cannot give the Boca shirt to someone who doesn't have a purchase option. The Boca shirt is too glorious for that.

“The coach wanted him, Roman wanted him... but he wanted to leave. You can't keep someone who doesn't want to be here.”

From a Superliga title challenge and recent Copa Libertadores semi-final run with Boca, Mac Allister steps into a rather different scenario with his new club. Brighton have won just once in their last 11 Premier League outings and slipped inexorably towards the lower reaches of the table, with just three points separating Graham Potter's men from the relegation zone.

On current form, things are unlikely to take an immediate upward turn on Saturday, a possible date for Mac Allister's debut against high-flying . But Brighton's new No.10 has the talent and the drive to inject a much-needed creative spark into the Seagulls first XI.

If he can strike up a flowing partnership with the dangerous Neal Maupay - himself qualified to play for Argentina through his mother - the youngster might just emulate Tevez and help his new side stay in the promised land of the Premier League.