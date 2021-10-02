Brentford’s Frank: West Ham United’s Benrahma has Premier League class at a high level

The Bees’ manager singles out the 26-year-old Algerian winger for praise ahead of their visit to face the Hammers in London

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on West Ham United winger Said Benrahma ahead of the two team’s Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The promoted side will travel to London Stadium to face the David Moyes-led side seeking to continue with their fine start to the season that has seen them sit ninth on the table.

Ahead of the game, Frank was asked to comment about the performance of the 26-year-old Algerian winger, who moved to West Ham from Brentford on an initial season-long loan deal, with an agreement to make the transfer permanent on October 16, 2020.

“I am so pleased that he is doing well. It wasn’t a bad first season but it wasn’t a through the roof season. It is natural when you come into a new club and need to find your feet,” Frank told the club’s official website.

“I am so pleased that he seems to be a regular starter in his second season. I always thought his abilities on the ball were Premier League class and he’s showed that; his one vs ones, his assists, and his goalscoring is at a very high level. I hope he does very well, except on Sunday.”

On January 29, 2021, the loan deal was terminated early as West Ham signed Benrahma on a permanent contract in order to free up a domestic loan space for the incoming Jesse Lingard.

The club agreed to pay £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons and the transfer fee made Benrahma West Ham’s third most expensive player behind Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson.

On May 15, 2021, Benrahma scored his first goal for West Ham in a 1-1 away league draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and so far this season, he has managed 507 minutes from six appearances and managed to score three goals.

His goals came in the 4-2 win against Newcastle United, the 4-1 win against Leicester City, and 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Frank had revealed the 3-3 draw against Liverpool in their last league outing will boost the team to do well.

“That was a confidence boost, but the most promising thing is that we’ve been consistent with our performances. It was the sixth performance in a row where we’ve competed well on and off the ball, with a good work ethic, and pressing high,” Frank said when asked about the game.

“We did all that and we did it against the top of the league. It puts our performance in perspective with what they did to Porto in the Champions League. That gives us something, but it is always the next game. We need to perform again on Sunday and hopefully get something out of the game.”