Brentford vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brentford take on Fulham in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.
▶ Watch Brentford vs Fulham live on Sling TV today!
The Bees will be looking to get three points and extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches in the league.
Fulham will also be eyeing three points from the clash to remain in the race for a possible top-four spot.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Brentford vs Fulham date & kick-off time
Game:
Brentford vs Fulham
Date:
March 6, 2023
Kick-off:
3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 7)
Venue:
Gtech Community Stadium
How to watch Brentford vs Fulham on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on Sling TV and NBCsports.com.
The Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR and can be streamed on the Sky Go app in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the game will be shown on Star Sports Network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network
UK
Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR
Sky Go
India
N/A
Disney+ Hotstar
Brentford team news & squad
The only player Brentford will miss for the clash is second-choice goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha due to an ankle problem.
Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who had hamstring issues, are now fit and are ready to feature in the matchday squad.
Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Raya, Cox
Defenders
Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Jansson
Midfielders
Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Onyeka
Forwards
Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter
Fulham team news & squad
Tom Cairney will miss the match through injury while Palhinha is out due to suspension.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodak, Leno
Defenders
Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, Ream, Diop, Robinson
Midfielders
Reed, Pereira, Lukic, Francois
Forwards
Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius