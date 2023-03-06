Brentford vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Fulham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Brentford take on Fulham in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday.

The Bees will be looking to get three points and extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches in the league.

Fulham will also be eyeing three points from the clash to remain in the race for a possible top-four spot.

Brentford vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game:

Brentford vs Fulham

Date:

March 6, 2023

Kick-off:

3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 7)

Venue:

Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on Sling TV and NBCsports.com.

The Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR and can be streamed on the Sky Go app in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the game will be shown on Star Sports Network and streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

USA Network

Sling TV, NBCsports.com

UK

Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR

Sky Go

India

N/A

Disney+ Hotstar

Brentford team news & squad

The only player Brentford will miss for the clash is second-choice goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha due to an ankle problem.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who had hamstring issues, are now fit and are ready to feature in the matchday squad.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Raya, Cox

Defenders

Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Jansson

Midfielders

Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Onyeka

Forwards

Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter

Fulham team news & squad

Tom Cairney will miss the match through injury while Palhinha is out due to suspension.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Rodak, Leno

Defenders

Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, Ream, Diop, Robinson

Midfielders

Reed, Pereira, Lukic, Francois

Forwards

Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius